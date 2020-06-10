MetLife to pay $84 mln in 'Death Master File' settlement with shareholders

MetLife Inc agreed to pay $84 million to settle a proposed class action accusing the insurer of misleading shareholders nearly a decade ago by underreporting its potential liabilities on claims for dead policyholders.

The preliminary settlement over MetLife’s alleged misuse of the Social Security “Death Master File,” which lists people who recently died, was filed late Tuesday in Manhattan federal court and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

