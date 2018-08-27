FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ceconomy in talks to sell Metro stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Ceconomy said on Monday it was in talks with Czech-Slovak investor group EP Investment regarding a potential sale of its stake in retailer Metro.

“A decision whether and under which terms and conditions a share purchase agreement might be concluded has yet not been taken,” Ceconomy said in a statement.

The news comes a few days after family-owned German investment group Haniel agreed to sell a 7.3 percent stake in Metro to EP Investment for an undisclosed sum. Ceconomy holds around 10 percent of shares in Metro.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Louise Heavens

