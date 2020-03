DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. food distributor Sysco recently contacted Metro about potential takeover of the German wholesaler, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Metro and Sysco declined to comment, as did Metro shareholder EP Global Commerce, the investment vehicle of investors Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac.