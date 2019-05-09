ISS advises Metro Bank investors block pay report, abstain in re-election of CEO and chairman

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory group ISS has advised investors in British lender Metro Bank to vote against its remuneration report and abstain in votes on the re-election of four key directors, including its CEO and Chairman.

ISS advised investors to abstain on motions proposing the re-election of chairman Vernon Hill, chief executive Craig Donaldson and directors Stuart Bernau and Eugene Lockhart.

The advisory group also advised investors to abstain in a vote on the reappointment of PwC as auditors. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)