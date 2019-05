LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s embattled Metro Bank escaped a threatened major investor challenge at its annual meeting on Tuesday, but there were sizable votes against several of its top directors.

The re-election of chairman Vernon Hill was opposed by more than 12% of investors who voted, while CEO Craig Donaldson was opposed by just over 10%.

Metro’s pay report was opposed by 21% of investors who voted. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Huw Jones)