Financials
May 17, 2019 / 6:44 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Metro Bank gets BoE support after cash call

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it welcomed the steps taken by Metro Bank after the lender raised 375 million pounds ($479.51 million)in a discounted funding round late on Thursday.

The Prudential Regulation Authority said the bank was “profitable and continues to have adequate capital and liquidity to serve its current customer base”, in a statement.

The nine-year-old challenger bank was forced to boost its capital levels after it admitted in January that it had underreported the risk of its loan book by nearly 1 billion pounds.

Metro raised more than the 350 million pounds it had planned to raise, due to the placing being oversubscribed it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below