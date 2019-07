July 24 (Reuters) - Metro Bank said on Wednesday it will start the process of recruiting a replacement for its founder and chairman Vernon Hill, months after an accounting error hammered its shares, left a hole in its balance sheet and spooked customers.

Hill will continue as chairman until a successor is appointed, after which he will remain as a non-executive director, founder and president, Metro Bank said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by Iain Withers)