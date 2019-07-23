Metro Bank to seek a successor for chairman Vernon Hill- Sky News

July 23 (Reuters) - Metro Bank will announce on Wednesday alongside its half-year results that it is kicking off a search for a new independent chairman to succeed Vernon Hill, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The British lender was unlikely to set a date for Hill's departure or say whether he would remain on the company's board after he renounces the post of chairman, Sky News here said, citing sources.

Metro Bank declined to comment on the Sky News report.