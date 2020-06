(Repeats earlier story to new USN with no changes to text)

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Metro is in exclusive talks to buy Retail Money, owner of peer-to-peer lender Ratesetter, though discussions are at an early stage, it said on Monday in response to media speculation.

Sky News reported the talks late on Sunday. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)