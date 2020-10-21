Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Britain's Metro Bank reports flat deposits, higher third quarter lending

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Metro Bank reported a 2% increase in lending for the third quarter, while deposits remained flat as it grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lender did not provide an update on its bottom line, after it swung to a 240 million pounds ($311.52 million) loss in the first six months of the year following provisions to cover expected loan losses.

Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Sinead Cruise

