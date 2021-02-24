Metro Bank loss widens as pandemic provisions soar

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank reported a bigger annual loss on Wednesday, as provisions to cover loan losses due to the global health crisis eroded profits.

The mid-sized company said underlying pretax loss was 271.8 million pounds ($385.58 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 compared to 11.7 million pounds a year earlier. It estimated 124 million pounds of impact from the coronavirus pandemic.