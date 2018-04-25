UPDATE 1-British lender Metro Bank's Q1 profit jumps

(Adds details on capital raise, results)

April 25 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a more than five-fold jump in first-quarter underlying pretax profit, driven by strong lending growth and a rise in customer numbers, and said it expected to raise capital this year.

Metro Bank, which was founded in the summer of 2010 to help break up the dominance of Britain’s biggest banks, said underlying pretax profit was 10 million pounds ($14 million) in the quarter ended March, compared with 2 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, Britain’s first new High Street bank in more than 100 years, said lending rose 66 percent to 11 billion pounds, helped in part by the acquisition of a mortgage portfolio. Customer accounts rose by 88,000 to 1,305,000.

Metro Bank said it anticipated a Tier-2 debt issuance in 2018, as the British challenger bank looks to more than double its loan book within three years.

Common equity tier-one capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - was 13.6 percent.

Metro Bank said it would invest “significantly” in its digital offering, adding that an artificial intelligence tool would be launched this summer on its mobile app.

The lender, which has 55 branches, said it planned to open 12 more this year.

Metro also said its bid for RBS’s remedies package was progressing. The package is designed to encourage competition by providing smaller banks with funds totalling about 835 million pounds.

Metro Bank said it expected costs related to regulatory projects and the RBS bid in 2018. ($1 = 0.7161 pounds)