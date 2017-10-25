UPDATE 1-Metro Bank profit jumps as lending and customer numbers rise

* Q3 underlying pretax 7.2 million pounds vs year-ago 600,000

Oct 25 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a jump in underlying third-quarter pretax profit, driven by strong growth in residential mortgages and commercial lending and a rise in customer numbers.

The company, which was the first new retail bank in 100 years to establish a presence in UK town centres, said underlying profit before tax reached 7.2 million pounds ($9.5 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compares with 600,000 pounds a year earlier.

Metro Bank, one of a number of “challenger” banks which are offering UK consumers an alternative to established lenders such as Lloyds and Barclays, also said on Wednesday it was preparing a bid for funds available to challenger banks under a so-called “alternative remedies” package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The funds, intended to boost lending to small and medium size businesses (SMEs), were agreed by RBS as part of a state aid settlement as an alternative to the spinoff of its Williams & Glyn brand.

“The ... alternative remedies package presents an opportunity to deliver real choice for SMEs and we are preparing our bid for the funds to accelerate our reach and offering to serve more UK businesses,” Metro Bank said.

Analysts at Jefferies said Metro was likely to take advantage of the package open to challenger banks offering SME current or checking accounts, which could provide further free funding.

Metro, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in March last year, said its total loans jumped 66 percent to 8.61 billion pounds as it added 79,000 customer accounts in the quarter.

Deposits jumped 47 percent to 10.76 billion pounds, while its CET1 ratio, a closely watched measure of balance sheet strength, was 17.4 percent.

Residential mortgages rose 72 percent to 5.50 billion pounds.

The bank also said Chief Financial Officer Mike Brierley would retire next year and it had appointed David Arden, finance chief at Sainsbury’s bank, as his successor.

“Certainly Arden will have a very different risk environment in which to operate, given that Sainsbury Bank is nearly exclusively unsecured retail credit versus 2 percent of Metro’s loans in unsecured consumer product,” Jefferies analysts, who rate Metro as “buy”, said. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)