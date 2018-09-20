FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Czech investor buys another stake in retailer Metro

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - EP Global Commerce (EPGC), the investment vehicle of Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, is buying more shares in German retailer Metro from Ceconomy , the companies said on Thursday.

Ceconomy, which split from Metro last year but retained a 10 percent stake in the retailer, said EP Global Commerce is buying a 9 percent stake in two steps, 3.6 percent at first, with a put option for the rest, expected to be exercised in 9 months.

The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The move further stokes speculation that Kretinsky - and Slovak investor Patrik Tkac, with whom he is buying a Metro stake from investment firm Haniel - might make a full bid for the company, shares of which have fallen by a third this year.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
