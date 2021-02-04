Metro AG board to decide on new CEO next week - sources

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of German wholesale retailer Metro AG has found a candidate for the group’s vacant chief executive position, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Metro’s supervisory board will decide on the appointment at an extraordinary meeting next week, the sources said, without naming the candidate.

A Metro spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Jan Harvey)