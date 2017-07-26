FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 21 days ago

Germany's Ceconomy to become largest shareholder in Fnac Darty

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro's Ceconomy unit has signed a deal to buy a 24.33 percent stake in French music and book retailer Fnac Darty from Artemis for around 452 million euros ($525.6 million) in cash.

The 70 euros a share deal for Artemis' entire stake in Fnac Darty should be completed by the end of August and will make Ceconomy the largest shareholder in the French company.

Metro, which split into two separate companies, earlier this month said Ceconomy would drive consolidation in Europe.

$1 = 0.8600 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

