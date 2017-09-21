Metro mulls delisting due to weak share price - Manager Magazin

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German retailer Metro, recently demerged from consumer electronics group Ceconomy, has held talks about a possible delisting from the stock exchange, the monthly Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

A Metro spokesman said there were no such plans.

Metro, which runs wholesale stores in 35 countries as well as Real hypermarkets in Germany, listed separately from Ceconomy in July but has seen its share price sag since then. The stock jumped 4.8 percent after the Manager Magazin report.

Without citing its sources, the magazine said CEO Olaf Koch had held talks with financial investors - including KKR - in recent weeks about a possible delisting. The magazine said part of the plan could be to focus a privately-held Metro much more strongly on its business customers and building up its online delivery business. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)