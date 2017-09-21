FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro mulls delisting due to weak share price - Manager Magazin
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 21, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a month ago

Metro mulls delisting due to weak share price - Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German retailer Metro, recently demerged from consumer electronics group Ceconomy, has held talks about a possible delisting from the stock exchange, the monthly Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

A Metro spokesman said there were no such plans.

Metro, which runs wholesale stores in 35 countries as well as Real hypermarkets in Germany, listed separately from Ceconomy in July but has seen its share price sag since then. The stock jumped 4.8 percent after the Manager Magazin report.

Without citing its sources, the magazine said CEO Olaf Koch had held talks with financial investors - including KKR - in recent weeks about a possible delisting. The magazine said part of the plan could be to focus a privately-held Metro much more strongly on its business customers and building up its online delivery business. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.