Metro seen entering exclusive talks with Redos over real hypermarkets -sources

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is expected to shortly enter exclusive talks with a consortium led by real estate investor Redos over a sale of Metro’s hypermarket chain Real, people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

A Metro spokesman said that the company could not comment on ongoing talks, while Redos declined to comment.

Talks with a different consortium led by property investor X+Bricks - which had been seen as frontrunner to secure a deal - have been put on hold, the sources added.