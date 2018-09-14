German rivals not interested buying Real outright-sources

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Major German retailers are not interested in buying Metro’s struggling Real hypermarket chain due to anti-trust concerns, but they could pick up some of its stores if it is split up, sources close to the situation said.

Leading German grocery chains like Lidl, Aldi, Rewe or Edeka, all family-owned, could still be interested in individual stores or small bundles, several sources close to the companies told Reuters on Friday.

However, Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch has said he does not want to sell Real piecemeal.

Edeka and Rewe’s purchase of loss-making chain Kaiser’s was dogged by anti-trust concerns in 2015. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)