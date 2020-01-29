Metro pushes back expectation for deal on sale of hypermarkets-sources

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro has pushed back expectations to conclude a deal on the sale of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit from the end of January to its annual general meeting on Feb. 14, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Metro said in December it was entering exclusive talks on the sale of the Real hypermarkets to a consortium of property investors: X+Bricks and the SCP Group.

A Metro spokesman said the talks were going well and Metro was very confident for a deal. A spokesman for the consortium declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson)