Workers demand clarity on sale of Metro's hypermarkets - works council

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro must clarify its plans for its Real hypermarkets chain, the head of Real’s works council said on Friday, adding he was sure that Metro is in talks with strategic investors to sell the chain.

“I’m slowly losing my patience,” Werner Klockhaus told Reuters, adding he would remind Metro’s Chief Executive Olaf Koch of his promise to sell Real as a whole.

Metro on Tuesday said it was in talks with more than two serious investors who are interested in buying Real.