Major investor Haniel reaffirms plans to exit stake in Germany's Metro

DUISBERG, Germany, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The German family-owned investment group Haniel still wants to exit its holding in retailer Metro, the investor said on Tuesday.

Haniel Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schmidt said that he expected the Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky would exercise a call option to buy Haniel’s Metro stake of around 15.2%.

Should Kretinsky, whose bid to take over Metro had failed in August, not use the option, exiting Metro would still be Haniel’s aim, Schmidt added. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel)