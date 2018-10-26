Metro says investors seek to appoint directors, management board members

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Metro said investors Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac, who hold option rights which give them control over a 20.59 percent voting stake in the company, intend to influence the composition of the management and supervisory board.

Metro also said the duo intended to acquire additional voting rights over the course of the next 12 months, but did not seek to materially change the company’s capital structure, in particular regarding debt, equity and dividend policy. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Douglas Busvine)