Kretinsky finalising financing for possible Metro takeover - sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky is finalising a financing package for a potential acquisition of German retailer Metro, in which he already owns a stake as well as options, people close to the matter said.

Global Commerce (EPGC), a vehicle co-owned by Kretinsky and Slovak investor Patrik Tkac, is expected to have finances and other preparations in place for a possible announcement as early as March of a tender offer, they added.

The group is negotiating with banks and credit funds and the talks do not only focus on the Metro deal but also include the firm’s other investments, one of the people said.

EPGC and Metro, which has a market capitalisation of 5.2 billion euros ($5.9 billion), declined to comment.