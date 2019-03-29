Haniel extends Kretinsky's stock option for its remaining Metro stake

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - German family-owned investment group Haniel has extended stock options it had granted Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky over its remaining 15.2 percent stake in Germany’s Metro, a spokesman said on Friday.

Haniel last year announced it would divest its stake in Metro in a move to diversify its portfolio, after it said that the development of the retailer’s share price was disappointing.

Haniel in October had transferred a 7.3 percent stake to an investor group acting as a vehicle for Kretinsky, after receiving antitrust clearance, adding competition watchdogs had given their approval for the whole stake of initially 22.5 percent they had held in the German retail company.