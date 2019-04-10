Haniel: We intend to keep our stake in Ceconomy

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - German family-owned investment group Haniel on Wednesday said reducing its stake in Metro didn’t mean the company intended to divest its stake in electronics retailer Ceconomy, which split from Metro in 2017.

Haniel said the transaction with Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky over its Metro stake was on schedule and would be successful, adding that, in case it still failed, it wanted to remain a shareholder and contribute to increasing the value of Metro.

Haniel said it extended stock options it had granted to Kretinsky over its remaining 15.2 percent stake in the German retail company in March. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Tassilo Hummel)