Metro investors Meridian, Beisheim don't tender shares to Kretinsky -spokesman

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Metro shareholders Meridian Stiftung and Beisheim Holding said on Thursday they had not tendered their shares to Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky.

Kretinsky’s investment vehicle EP Global Commerce wants to take over the German retail group but has failed to convince the two shareholders of the proposed 5.8 billion euro ($6.50 billion) deal.

Meridian and Beisheim hold nearly 21% of Metro’s ordinary shares.