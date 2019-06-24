Major shareholder wants to reject takeover offer for German store chain Metro-report

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Meridian Stiftung, a major shareholder in Metro, wants to reject a takeover offer from EP Global Commerce - owned by Czech and Slovak investors - for the German chain as it believes the price offered per share is too low, a newspaper reported.

German regional newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung said Meridian Stiftung did not want to end its commitment to Metro though, even for fundamental reasons. Meridian Stiftung holds a 14.19% stake in Metro. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Douglas Busvine)