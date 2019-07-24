Metro supervisory board vote on takeover was unanimous -source

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 24 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German retailer Metro voted unanimously with one abstention to recommend shareholders to reject a takeover offer by EP Global Commerce, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

A representative of German family-owned investment group Haniel abstained, the source added.

A Metro spokeswoman declined to comment. Haniel was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Thomas Seythal Editing by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze)