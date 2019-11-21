Metro: X+Bricks has signalled it will improve offer for Real hypermarkets

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Metro said on Thursday that a consortium including property investor X+Bricks had again registered its interest in the German wholesaler’s loss-making Real hypermarkets chain and had signalled that it would improve its offer.

Metro said talks with real estate investor Redos, which is leading another consortium seeking to buy the Real hypermarkets, were going full speed ahead, with the aim of completing them in the coming weeks.

Metro said it was entering the decisive phase in negotiations on Real and was optimistic that it would reach a decision soon. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)