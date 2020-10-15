Metro rejects EP Global takeover offer as insufficient

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Metro on Thursday rejected a takeover offer by an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors as insufficient.

EP Global Commerce, co-owned by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac, already failed last year with a 5.8 billion euros ($6.8 billion) takeover bid for Metro.

The new offer of 8.48 euros per ordinary share and some 8.87 euros per preference share undervalues Metro significantly, the wholesale group said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8539 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)