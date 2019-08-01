Financials
August 1, 2019 / 8:27 AM / in 2 hours

Philippines' Metro Pacific sees strong interest for hospital stake

1 Min Read

MANILA/SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Metro Pacific Investments Corp has received interest from a variety of potential buyers for a minority stake in its hospital unit, which could be valued at up to $2.5 billion, company executives said on Thursday.

More than a dozen foreign and Philippine firms have shown interest in submitting first-round, non-binding bids this month, David Nicol, chief financial officer of Metro Pacific, told Reuters.

The investment and infrastructure holding company plans to sell a 40% stake in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc at a valuation of $2-$2.5 billion, company chairman Manuel Pangilinan told Reuters. Metro Pacific owns 85.6% of the healthcare unit, which operates 14 hospitals. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman )

