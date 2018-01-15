FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Metro Christmas sales solid in Germany, down in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro reported flat sales in the important Christmas quarter, with growth at its wholesale stores in Germany offset by a decline in Russia, while business stabilised at its Real hypermarkets after a brand revamp.

Chief Executive Olaf Koch said the figures were in line with its outlook for the full financial year, which foresees sales growth of at least the 1.1 percent achieved in 2016/17 and like-for-like sales to “slightly surpass” the 0.5 percent growth of the previous year.

Metro reported sales up 0.2 percent to 10.1 billion euros, just below a Thomson Reuters Eikon analyst consensus for 10.2 billion. The wholesale business in Germany saw a like-for-like rise of about 2 percent, but a 9 percent fall in Russia. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing Douglas Busvine)

