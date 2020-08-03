Metro sees FY sales decline no worse than 5% as restrictions eased

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German food wholesaler Metro on Monday said the sales decline in its fiscal year through September would be limited to a 3.5%-5% range because its business with hotels and restaurants has been perking up since May.

The gradual easing of lock-down measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a “far-reaching recovery” of sales to hotels, restaurants and caterers, the German group said in an unscheduled statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Chris Reese)