December 13, 2018 / 7:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Germany's Metro sees Russia weighing on profits

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro said on Thursday it expects eastern Europe and Asia to drive a rise in sales in the 2018/19 financial year, although it sees profits falling due to its struggling Russia business.

Metro said it expects sales to rise 1-3 percent in 2018/19, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding contributions from real estate transactions, could fall by around 2-6 percent.

Metro has been restructuring its Russian business since poor performance at the unit forced it to issue a profit warning in April, hitting its shares. It has also announced plans to sell its struggling Real hypermarket chain. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Editing Douglas Busvine)

