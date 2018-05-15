REFILE-UPDATE 2-Metro seeks to revamp struggling Russia business

(Fixes typo in lead)

* Q2 sales 8.4 bln euros vs analyst forecasts for 8.5 bln

* Q2 EPS -0.14 euros vs analyst forecasts for -0.07

* Russia Q2 sales down 21 pct, EBITDA halved

* CEO expects to stabilise Russia by year end

* Shares pare early losses

By Emma Thomasson

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said on Tuesday it has taken steps to restore growth in Russia but it still expects a big fall in profits and a marked decrease in sales from the business for the 2017/18 financial year.

Metro’s shares tumbled last month when it lowered its earnings and sales outlook, citing a poor performance at its Russian operations and the impact of the failure to reach a new wage agreement for employees at its Real hypermarkets.

On Tuesday, Metro reiterated the adjusted outlook it gave for the group last month, but gave more negative guidance for Russia, forecasting sales there to be “considerably below” the prior year and a “strong decrease” in the unit’s earnings.

However, Chief Executive Olaf Koch told analysts he was optimistic that a new management team in Russia and pricing policy could turn the business around soon.

“We are convinced that with a refocused strategy, we will stabilise the country towards the end of the year,” Koch said.

The stock initially fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday, but later pared losses to trade 0.3 percent higher by 0736 GMT.

Group sales for the second quarter of its 2017/18 fiscal year fell 0.8 percent to 8.4 billion euros ($10 billion), while Metro reported a loss per share of 0.14 euros, both lower than average analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Quarterly sales for its Russian wholesale business fell 21 percent, with a like-for-like decrease of 8.6 percent, while the unit’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) halved to 35 million euros.

The Russia business was long a major contributor to Metro’s profits and it had planned to separately list the unit until the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Moscow dampened the Russian economy.

Earlier this month, Metro appointed Philippe Palazzi as its new chief operating officer, replacing Pieter Boone, who was responsible for the Russia business.

Koch detailed other management changes in Russia, noting that Rafael Gasset, the new operating partner, has previously turned around the business in Poland and Romania.

Metro wants its business in Russia to focus more on its core wholesale model, serving independent traders, hotels and restaurants rather than competing with ordinary supermarkets.

To that end, it is introducing a new “buy more, pay less” concept that helped sales in Romania and Ukraine.

Koch said Russian stores trialling the new prices are already showing a 3-7 percent rise in sales, predicting that it will take four to five months to ramp up the new approach.