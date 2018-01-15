UPDATE 1-Metro Christmas sales solid in Germany, down in Russia

* Q1 sales 10.1 bln euros vs analyst consensus for 10.2 bln

* Full figures due Feb. 13

* 2017/18 guidance confirmed

* Wholesale unit organic sales up 2 pct in Germany; down in Russia (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro reported flat sales in the important Christmas quarter, with growth at its wholesale stores in Germany offset by a decline in Russia, while business stabilised at its Real hypermarkets after a brand revamp.

Metro has forecast stronger profitability since it separated from consumer electronics chain Ceconomy last July. It reports full figures for the first quarter of its 2017/18 financial year on Feb. 13.

Chief Executive Olaf Koch said the figures were in line with its outlook for the 2017/18 year, which foresees sales growth of at least the 1.1 percent achieved in 2016/17 and like-for-like sales to “slightly surpass” the 0.5 percent growth of the previous year.

Metro, which runs wholesale stores in 35 countries as well as struggling Real hypermarkets in Germany, reported sales up 0.2 percent to 10.1 billion euros ($12.34 billion), just below a Thomson Reuters Eikon analyst consensus for 10.2 billion.

Overall, like-for-like sales were up 0.8 percent, despite a reduced number of trading days in the quarter.

The wholesale business in Germany saw a like-for-like rise of about 2 percent, but a 9 percent fall in Russia, while Real reported flat like-for-like sales after nine of its 281 stores were renovated with a bigger focus on fresh and organic food.

Metro’s cash-and-carry business in Russia has traditionally been its biggest contributor to profits and it previously considered listing the business until the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Moscow dampened the Russian economy.

The delivery business of the wholesale unit continued to grow, Metro said, as did Real ecommerce sales. ($1 = 0.8187 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing Douglas Busvine)