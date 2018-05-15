UPDATE 1-Metro seeks to revamp struggling Russia business

* Q2 sales 8.4 bln euros vs analyst forecasts for 8.5 bln

* Q2 EPS -0.14 euros vs analyst forecasts for -0.07

* Russia Q2 sales down 21 pct, EBITDA halved

* Metro sees strong fall in Russia EBITDA for 2017/18 (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said on Tuesday it has taken steps to restore growth in its Russian business but it still expects a big fall in profits and a marked decrease in sales from the unit for the 2017/18 financial year.

Metro’s shares tumbled last month when it lowered its earnings and sales outlook, citing a poor performance at its Russian operations and the impact of the failure to reach a new wage agreement for employees at its Real hypermarkets.

On Tuesday, Metro reiterated the adjusted outlook it gave for the group last month, but gave more negative guidance for Russia, forecasting sales there to be “considerably below” the prior year and a “strong decrease” in the unit’s earnings.

Group sales for the second quarter of its 2017/18 fiscal year fell 0.8 percent to 8.4 billion euros ($10 billion), while Metro reported a loss per share of 0.14 euros, both lower than average analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Quarterly sales for its Russian wholesale business fell 21 percent, with a like-for-like decrease of 8.6 percent, while the unit’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) halved to 35 million euros.

The Russia business was long a major contributor to Metro’s profits and it had planned to separately list the unit until the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Moscow dampened the Russian economy.

Earlier this month, Metro appointed Philippe Palazzi as its new chief operating officer, replacing Pieter Boone, who was responsible for the Russia business.

To try to restore growth, Metro has introduced a new pricing policy in Russia, intensified commercial initiatives and increased support for independent traders, Chief Executive Olaf Koch said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)