Metro to shortly enter exclusive talks on hypermarkets sale with X+Bricks - sources

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro is expected to shortly enter exclusive talks on the sale of its Real hypermarkets unit to a consortium led by property investor X+Bricks, three people close to the matter said on Thursday.

Metro declined to comment, while X+Bricks was not immediately available for comment.

X+Bricks earlier this month beefed up its offer for the hypermarkets and an initially planned deal with rival real estate investor Redos for Real did not get over the finishing line.