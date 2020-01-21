Meridian, Beisheim hike Metro stake, open to buying more shares

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Investors Meridian Foundation and the Beisheim Group said on Tuesday they have increased their stake in German wholesaler Metro to about 23% and are open to further expanding their shareholding, saying they believe the firm is undervalued.

Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac failed in their 5.8 billion euro ($6.44 billion) bid to take over Metro last year after Meridian and Beisheim rejected the approach.

“The current stock price does not accurately reflect Metro’s intrinsic value,” Meridian and Beisheim said in a statement on Tuesday, adding they supported Metro’s strategy to focus on becoming a pure wholesale business. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)