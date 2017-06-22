Metro lawyer "quite certain" split of company can proceed

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 22 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Metro said he was "quite certain" that the German retailer's plan to split into two companies would progress on schedule, even as a court handed down an ambiguous assessment of shareholder challenges to the move.

The higher regional court in Duesseldorf said that most shareholder challenges to Metro's planned split should not prevent formal entry into the commercial registry but said that did not apply to all objections. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)