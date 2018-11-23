Nationwide strike called at Metro's German supermarket chain Real

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German services union Verdi has called a nationwide strike at Metro AG’s Real hypermarket chain for next Monday to press a demand for its 34,000 staff to be covered by a collective pay deal.

Verdi said in a statement that Metro had in June bailed out of the pay agreement so that it could hire new staff more cheaply, and had also let go 4,500 staff on fixed-term contracts to cut costs.

Metro CEO Olaf Koch has put Real up for sale, with private equity firms seen as the most likely bidders for the hypermarkets business that has struggled to compete in the cut-throat German market. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)