September 24, 2019

Metro shares fall to fresh low after axing debt-raising

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s Metro Bank plumbed a fresh all-time low on Tuesday, a day after the struggling lender scrapped a crucial bond sale aimed at bolstering its balance sheet in line with regulatory demands.

The lender’s shares opened down as much as 17%, before paring some of its losses to trade 12% down at around 240 pence.

Metro, which launched on British high streets in 2010, has struggled to rebuild investor confidence after disclosing a major loan book error in January that wiped more than 1.5 billion pounds off its stock value. (Reporting By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise, editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

