FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2018 / 4:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's M6 says in talks with GACP to sell Bordeaux football club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - France’s Metropole Television (M6) has begun exclusive talks with U.S. investment fund General American Capital Partners (GACP) to sell its stake in FC Girondins de Bordeaux soccer club, it said on Friday.

M6 bought the French Ligue 1 club in 1999. The club has won the French league title six times and former players include 1998 World Cup winners Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu and Christophe Dugarry.

“Due to the growing financial power of several Ligue 1 clubs, M6 Group believes that the sale of FC Girondins de Bordeaux to GACP ... would represent the best option to maintain the club’s position and help improve its results over time,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.