Finland's Metso warns Q4 profits miss expectations

HELSINKI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Finish mining equipment maker Metso said on Monday its quarterly sales and profits were lower than expected.

The Finnish company, giving out preliminary figures ahead of more detailed information due on Feb. 2, said its fourth-quarter core profit was roughly flat from a year earlier at around 64 million euros ($79 million).

That was well below analysts’ average forecast of 87 million euros, according to Vara Research.

“Profitability of the Minerals segment came in weaker than expected, due to a higher than estimated share of equipment sales compared to services sales and a weak margin of the services business,” Metso said in a statement.

Quarterly sales were up 5 percent from a year earlier at 710 million euros, compared with a market consensus of 737 million.