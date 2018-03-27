FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 27, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Mexichem agrees to pay $28.6 mln in Brazil antitrust settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial group Mexichem said on Tuesday its Brazilian unit has reached a cease and desist agreement with Brazil’s antitrust agency, Cade, over alleged breaches of competition rules, and will pay 95.1 million reais ($28.6 million) in compensation.

In a statement, the Mexican group said Cade notified Mexichem in 2016 of the suspected violations, which concerned former employees during the 2003-09 period.

By way of the agreement, Mexichem’s Brazil unit undertook to pay compensation of 95.1 million reais within a 240-day window, it said. Cade also imposed penalties on former staff who worked at the company in the period under investigation.

Mexichem did not give details of the latter sums. ($1 = 3.3278 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.