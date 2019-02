MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemicals company Mexichem on Wednesday reported a 120 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company said net profit was $31.7 million in the quarter, compared to $14.4 million between October and December 2017. Revenues at the company stood at $1.69 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Dave Graham)