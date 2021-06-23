Aeromexico says U.S. bankruptcy court OKs 75 more days to present plan

FILE PHOTO: An Aeromexico airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over its chapter 11 restructuring process, gave it 75 more days to present a reorganization plan.

“The court approved the extension because, among other reasons, of the good progress the company has made with its restructuring,” Aeromexico said.