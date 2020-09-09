Bonds News
September 9, 2020 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aeromexico says it has received initial $100 million of DIP financing

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Aeromexico said on Wednesday it has received the initial $100 million payment of debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing as it undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The Mexican airline has been approved for DIP financing of up to $1 billion.

Aeromexico Chief Executive Andres Conesa said in a statement the disbursement is an “important step” for supporting operations during the company’s restructuring. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Chris Reese)

