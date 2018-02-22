FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018

UPDATE 1-Safran sees quick rampup of Mexico composite fan blade plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to show pictures and video available for story)

By Sharay Angulo

QUERETARO, Mexico, Feb 21 (Reuters) - French aero engine maker Safran expects to be producing 20,000 composite fan blades for the LEAP jet engine by 2021 at its new plant in central Mexico’s Queretaro state, the company’s chief executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Wednesday.

The composites plant, a joint $100 million investment with Albany International, was built to meet record order books for new LEAP engines and an increase in production rates requested by planemakers, especially Boeing’s 737 MAX.

In Mexico, there are orders for LEAP engines for 60 Aeromexico 737 aircraft and 35 A320neo aircraft for Interjet, said Safran.

“We want to open more plants in Mexico, in Queretaro. It’s a possibility and will depend on demand,” Petitcolin told reporters.

The new plant, the third joint venture between the firms, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday but already delivered its first parts in October. It makes 3D woven composite fan blades for the LEAP engine from CFM International. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
